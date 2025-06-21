Palestinian activists storm UK air base, damage aircraft in protest over Israel ties

In a startling breach of security, activists from a Pro-Palestinian group on Friday broke into Britain’s largest air force base and damaged two aircraft in what they said was a protest against the country’s military support for Israel.

The group, called Palestine Action, posted footage online showing two people using electric scooters to move around the base, RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, which is used for overseas operations.

In a statement, Palestine Action said that two activists had sprayed red paint into the turbine engines of two Airbus

Voyagers and damaged them with crowbars, as well as spraying more red paint on the runway to “symbolise Palestinian bloodshed”.

The group said that the two people who carried out the vandalism “managed to evade security and arrest” during the incursion in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident is the latest in a series of acts of vandalism by Palestine Action at high-profile and supposedly secure locations, including defence manufacturers.

Thames Valley Police, the force responsible for the area, said in a statement that officers were working with the ministry of defence and with the RAF to investigate.

Inquiries “are ongoing to locate and arrest those responsible”, the force noted.

In a statement, the ministry of defense said: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating.”

The ministry did not immediately respond to a question on whether it would open a review of security at the site.

Grant Shapps, a former British defence secretary, wrote on social media that there needed to be a “full security review”.

“Storming an RAF base isn’t protest — it’s a national security breach”, he wrote.

“The blame lies squarely with these reckless activists, but ministers must now explain how on earth it was allowed to happen.”

In its statement on Friday, Palestine Action said the targeted planes “can carry military cargo and are used to refuel” military aircraft, including fighter jets, from the British, Israeli and militaries.

Palestine Action has previously conducted vandalism and protests at sites in Britainoperated by the Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems and at companies with links to that firm, and also at other defence companies.

New York Times News Service