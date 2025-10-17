Pakistan violates 48-hour ceasefire extension with fresh airstrikes on Afghanistan: Report

Tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border intensified late Friday after Pakistan reportedly carried out fresh airstrikes in Afghan territory, breaking a recently extended ceasefire.

Afghan media outlets, including Tolo News, reported that the strikes targeted Argun and Barmal districts in Paktika province, areas along the volatile Durand Line. Residential homes were reportedly hit, though details on casualties remain unclear.

A senior Taliban official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire by bombing three locations in Paktika and warned that Afghanistan would retaliate.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not yet issued an official statement on the airstrikes.

The escalation comes days after Islamabad and Kabul had extended a temporary ceasefire amid ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at de-escalating border tensions and addressing cross-border militancy.

Earlier on October 15, both countries had agreed to a 48-hour halt in military operations following clashes that left more than three dozen people dead on both sides.

The Pakistan foreign office said that the ceasefire was agreed upon to find a positive solution to the complex issue through constructive dialogue.

"A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 PM today, at the request of the Taliban," the foreign office said, according to Dawn.