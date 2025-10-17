Pakistan signals end of old ties with Afghanistan, warns of heavy retaliation against terrorism

Pakistan can no longer afford relations with Afghanistan as in the past, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday, as he threatened to exact a heavy price from wherever terrorism originated against his country.

His comments came as the deadline for the 48-hour ceasefire ended at 6 pm local time. However, media reports said that the ceasefire was extended as representatives of the two sides were set to meet in Doha, Qatar, to find a solution to the current tension.

"Pakistan can no longer afford to maintain relations with Kabul as it did in the past," Asif said in a social media post.

“All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government/caliphate in Kabul...Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis," he said.

"Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources,” he said.

Asif said that despite Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices over five years, there has been no positive response from Kabul. "Pakistan issued 836 protest notes to the Afghan side and another 13 demarches,” he said.

He threatened to exact a heavy price from wherever terrorism originated against Pakistan.

"There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul. Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

Asif also alleged that Afghanistan has become a "proxy of India" and is conspiring against Pakistan along with New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India's lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land,” he said.

Asif reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness and capability to defend itself in the face of further aggression from Kabul.

On Wednesday, Asif said that Pakistan is ready to fulfil the Afghan Taliban's wish for war if the group wants conflict.

Speaking on a Samaa TV programme, Asif said Pakistan "remains ready for any aggression; no one should harbour doubt". He also said Pakistan faces two fronts and that an internal front could also arise against the state.

On Friday, Asif shared a detailed review of Pakistan's efforts for peace and to counter infiltration from Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power in 2021.

The minister said that from 2021 till date, at least 3,844 people have been killed, including civilians, military, and law enforcement agencies personnel in 10,347 terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Islamabad has consistently urged the Taliban government to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks.

Kabul, however, denies these allegations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any neighbouring country.

The situation deteriorated between the two neighbours following repeated terrorist attacks by the TTP, allegedly using the Afghan soil, including one in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district recently, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.

