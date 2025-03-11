MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Pakistan train attack: Baloch group says it has more than 100 hostages

According to a BLA spokesperson, women and children have been released while some people belonging to the Pakistani forces have been kept captive

Our Web Desk Published 11.03.25, 07:13 PM

Video grab.

A separatist group called the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for seizing and firing upon the Jaffar Express in an area named Dhadar in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass in Pakistan.

The insurgent group has warned that the hostages will be executed if a military operation is launched, also claiming that the assault has been jointly carried out by its specialised units – the Majeed Brigade, STOS and Fateh Squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, six military personnel have been killed,” the militant group said in a statement, adding that hundreds of passengers remain as hostages. The government of Pakistan is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

According to a BLA spokesperson, women and children have been released during this operation, while more than a hundred people are in the custody of the BLA, who are personnel of Pakistani forces.

The BLA statement reads, “The Baloch Liberation Army has carried out a meticulously planned operation in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, where our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to come to a halt. The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage.”

Warning of “severe consequences”, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said, “The BLA issues a clear warning that if the occupying forces attempt any military operation, the consequences will be severe. All hundreds of hostages will be executed, and the responsibility for this bloodshed will lie solely with the occupying forces. This operation is being conducted jointly by the Majeed Brigade, STOS, and Fateh Squad — specialized units of the BLA. Any military incursion will be met with an equally forceful response. So far, six military personnel have been killed, and hundreds of passengers remain under BLA custody. The Baloch Liberation Army takes full responsibility for this operation.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Balochistan Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti-Airtel says it signs deal with SpaceX to bring Elon Musk’s Starlink to India

‘This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India,’ Airtel said in a media note
Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy
Quote left Quote right

Have seen ID cards were issued with the same alphanumeric code to multiple voters in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT