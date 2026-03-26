Pakistan says military campaign against Taliban to continue until threat ends

Pakistan on Thursday said its military campaign against the Afghan Taliban under Operation Ghazab lil Haq was ongoing and would continue until the objective of eliminating terrorist threats was achieved.

The renewed offensive comes after a temporary pause observed during Eid al-Fitr, in deference to celebrations and requests from what Islamabad described as “brotherly Islamic countries”. The pause ended at midnight between March 23 and 24.

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Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to a question at the weekly briefing, said the operation had not been halted.

“Operation Ghazab lil Haq is ongoing. It is a precise, targeted military campaign directed against terrorist leadership, infrastructure, logistics networks and facilitators operating within Taliban-controlled areas,” he said.

He added that the operation would continue until its objectives were met and until the Afghan Taliban “review their misplaced priority of supporting terror infrastructure and proxies over the welfare of their own people”.

On the status of the Torkham border crossing, Andrabi said there may have been a temporary reopening but he was unsure if it had resumed permanently.

Responding to a question on mediation efforts, he said Pakistan remained engaged with China through multiple channels, including a trilateral mechanism on Afghanistan.

“There are multiple channels of communication. We appreciate China’s role and position,” he said.

The spokesperson also said attacks by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including those involving Afghan nationals, had declined sharply following Pakistan’s military response.

“We have reasons to believe that our actions have reduced the TTP’s ability to plan and carry out attacks,” he said, adding that authorities remained vigilant following the end of the temporary pause.