Saturday, 01 March 2025

Pakistan police arrests 20 alleged TTP terrorists, including a Sikh, in Punjab province

PTI Published 01.03.25, 03:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Law enforcement agencies arrested 20 terrorists, including a Sikh, allegedly belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

A Punjab Police Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson in a statement said law enforcement authorities foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 20 TTP terrorists during 162 intelligence-based operations in different areas of Punjab this week.

"Three extremely dangerous members of TTP -- Manmohan Singh, Naqeebullah and Riyaz -- have been arrested from Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Rahim Yar Khan, respectively," the statement said.

According to the statement, 6,238 grams of explosives, 23 detonators, safety fuse wire 61 feet, three IED bombs, and banned literature have been recovered from their possession.

"They planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. Eighteen cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out," the statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pakistan Police Sikh Punjab Province Rawalpindi
