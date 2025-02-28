MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan: Powerful blast during Friday prayers at Nowshera madrassa kills 5, injures 20

Rescue teams rushed to the site and evacuated the bodies and injured to the hospital

PTI Published 28.02.25, 04:33 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

A powerful blast killed at least five people and injured 20 others during Friday prayers at Madrassa-e-Haqqania, Akora Khattak, in Nowshera district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the death of caretaker of the madrassa and Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (Sami Group) Hamidul Haq Haqqani in the blast.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said the blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing and Hamidul Haq appeared to be the target. “We had provided six security guards to Hamidul Haq,” he said.

DPO Nowshera district Abdur Rasheed said the blast occurred during ‘Jumma’ prayer.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and evacuated the bodies and injured to the hospital. An emergency was declared in both Nowshera and Peshawar hospitals.

A doctor in Qazi Hussain Medical Complex said at least 20 injured and five bodies were brought to the hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have condemned the suicide blast.

JUIF leaders have appealed for blood donation for the injured.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

