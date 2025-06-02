Pakistan: Hindu community protests illegal occupation of temple land in Hyderabad city

Members of the Hindu community in Pakistan's Sindh province held a protest against the illegal occupation of six acres of land belonging to a historical temple in Hyderabad city.

The protest took place on Sunday in the Tando Jam town of the Musa Khatiyan district, about 185 kilometres from Karachi.

“These people have already started illegal construction on the land belonging to the Shiv Temple Shivala in Musa Khatian,” Hindu community leader Seetal Meghwar told the media.

The protesters, including women and children, came out on the call of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (Pakistan Dravid Alliance), which fights for the welfare and rights of the Hindu community.

“The temple is sacred for us and these builders have started construction on the land surrounding the temple including a cremation ground for the community,” another community leader Ram Sundar said.

The protesters demanded immediate action from the government against the builders belonging to the influential Kashkheli community in Sindh.

The protest concluded with a demonstration in front of the Tando Jam Press Club following sit-ins at different spots in the town.

The protesters said the builders had also blocked the access points to the Shiv temple, making it difficult for the community to hold its weekly prayer.

“Despite submitting written complaints to the police and district administration, no legal action has been taken. Due to the political influence of the land grabbers, the police are unwilling to remove the encroachments,” said Shiva Kaachi, who heads the PDI.

He warned that if the government and local authorities didn’t take notice they would hold protests in Hyderabad city in the next phase and also approach the courts for justice.

