Pakistan gears up for fresh US-Iran talks next week after first round ends without deal

Pakistan has begun preparations to host a second round of talks between the United States and Iran next week, even after the first meeting ended without a deal.

Officials in Islamabad and Rawalpindi say security arrangements are already in motion. Police and paramilitary personnel are being brought in from other provinces.

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More than 10,000 personnel were deployed during the first round, and similar numbers are expected again. The earlier talks, held over the weekend, ended early on Sunday without agreement.

Both sides, however, are still observing a temporary two-week ceasefire, which expires on April 22.

After the breakdown, Pakistan stepped up its efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began a three-country visit, holding talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Qatar before reaching Turkiye.

At the same time, Asim Munir travelled to Tehran and met Iran’s political and military leadership for over 24 hours.

There has been no official word on what was discussed, but activity in Islamabad increased on Thursday evening, with authorities moving quickly on security and logistics.

Transport operators have been told to expect restrictions on movement into and out of the twin cities. A message shared online warned that curbs could last until the end of next week and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Schools may remain shut for a few days, and markets near the airport could be closed to reduce congestion.

The talks come after the conflict that began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, hitting energy supply chains and trade routes.

The main issue remains Iran’s nuclear programme. US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points.

On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that his team raised "forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a deal is still possible. “If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I may go...They want me,” he told the reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Nevada and Arizona.

He also said Iran has accepted “almost everything” under discussion and hinted that the ceasefire could be extended if needed.