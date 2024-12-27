MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Pakistan-based Jamaat-ud-Dawa's deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki dies in Lahore

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court

PTI Published 27.12.24, 03:59 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here on Friday.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," a JuD official told PTI.

Also Read

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court.

Makki, deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced in a terror financing.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Heart Attack Pakistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

You know a great leader has passed when even political opponents sing hosannas

Even in death, Manmohan Singh sparks a more civilised political discourse as leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Himanta Biswa Sarma shower praise
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

Endless incarceration without trial falls foul of Article 21 of Constitution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT