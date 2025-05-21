Pakistan agrees to strengthen economic links with China after clash with India

Pakistan said on Wednesday it had agreed to deepen trade and investment with China, days after the end of a deadly conflict with India that Beijing urged should be resolved through dialogue.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, after four days of fighting, the worst in nearly three decades.

Tensions escalated between the nuclear-armed neighbours after an attack in Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 men.

India blames Pakistan for the attack but Islamabad has denied any involvement.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday.

China welcomes and supports efforts by Pakistan and India to handle their differences through dialogue and to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang told Dar that China will support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Apart from maintaining close communication, the two countries agreed to more cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, industrialization, and other sectors, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Separately, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that Dar and Wang held another meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi in Beijing.

The leaders decided to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan and cooperate further for China's global infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative.

The next meeting between the three leaders will be held in Kabul, the ministry said.