Pakistan admits ‘stalemate’ with Afghanistan after failed talks on cross-border terrorism

Pakistan on Friday confirmed that its relations with Afghanistan were in a "stalemate" following a deadlock in three rounds of talks that failed to produce an agreement on tackling terrorism.

The third round of talks held in Istanbul on November 7 ended without any agreement to address the main concern of Pakistan on the alleged use of Afghan soil by militants to attack it.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, when asked about the current state of bilateral ties, said he would be “very careful” in choosing words to describe the relationship.

“Stalemate," you can say. Obviously, there is a "deadlock" and "impasse" in the negotiations. "You can use these words,” he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to resolving bilateral differences through dialogue.

Reiterating Pakistan's core security concern, said terrorism emanating from Afghan soil continued to claim the lives of civilians and security personnel.

"Innocent civilians, members of the security forces are being killed, unfortunately, by Afghan nationals...Given this situation, what option do we have? We cannot be oblivious to the loss of lives of Pakistanis at the hands of these Afghan nationals, and indeed their TTP and Fitnah-Al-Khawaraj elements,” he said.

Andrabi said he could not confirm whether the ceasefire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was holding.

“It is a long border. We keep receiving reports on incidents here and there. So, it is a difficult situation. I am not in a position to say whether the ceasefire is holding or not holding, but it is a difficult situation,” he said.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is a strong proponent of regional trade and connectivity, and, in the same spirit, extended several trade concessions to Afghanistan.

However, he said, "our positive gestures have not been reciprocated by the Afghan Taliban regime, which continues to harbour and actively support the elements that are perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan while using the Afghan soil".

“Trade and transit with Afghanistan are only possible if the Afghan Taliban regime takes clear steps against anti-Pakistan elements operating from its soil. The value of human lives surpasses the value of any trade conducted. This is our position,” Andrabi said.

On the ongoing repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals, he said the process was being conducted in a coordinated manner, with individuals transported to the border for return.

To a question on the visit of a Turkish delegation to Pakistan to help reduce tension with Afghanistan, the spokesperson said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced the initiative.

“We deeply appreciate the sincere efforts of the brotherly people of Turkiye. Further details are being worked out,” he said.

Andrabi also said Pakistan would welcome any mediation effort by Iran or Russia, noting that Islamabad favoured peaceful resolution through diplomacy.

“We appreciate the offer of mediation of our brotherly country, Iran... Any role from Russia would also be welcome in the sense that Russia has a positive influence on the region,” he said.

On the proposed International Stabilisation Force for Gaza, Andrabi said no decision had been taken on Pakistan’s participation so far.

“As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan is engaged in the negotiations. We await the Security Council’s decision,” he said, adding that any decision on joining the force would be taken at the highest level, including Parliament.

