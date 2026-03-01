Operation against Afghan Taliban still continuing: Pakistan minister

A Pakistan minister on Sunday announced that the operation against Afghan Taliban was continuing, refuting social media reports about the conclusion of the blitz.

Pakistan launched its operation on Thursday night in response to the Taliban operatives attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600km long border, targeting military installations deep in the country through air strikes.

Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry refuted reports that Pakistan halted its operations, saying that “false and fabricated news is being spread on social media that Pakistan has stopped its operations against Afghanistan”.

“The reality is the opposite. In view of the current regional situation, the sharing of PAF and drone footage with the media has been temporarily suspended. The purpose of this decision is to safeguard national security and operational strategy, not to prevent operations,” he wrote on X.

He further said: “Operations are continuing. The operation against terrorist elements is moving forward with full intensity and wisdom.” Chaudhry concluded by saying that the nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces.

Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar said last night that Pakistan security forces had killed at least 352 Taliban personnel while injuring another 535. He also said that the attacks completely destroyed 130 military posts, while the security forces captured another 26 border posts.

Tarar also said that 171 tanks, armoured vehicles have been destroyed, adding that Pakistan also hit 41 locations “with precision air strikes”.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on X that airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar were led by Pakistan air force women fighter pilots.

"It was women pilots of the Pakistan Air Force who carried out successful airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar," he said.

He titled the post as “Revenge of Power” and said that “women pilots delivering hell to those attacking girls' schools” - a reference to Taliban demolishing girls schools in Pakistan.

Separately, leading journalist and Geo New anchorperson Hamid Mir claimed that Pakistan captured 32 square kilometers of Afghan territory.

“In Zhob Sector, Pakistan Security Forces have captured 32 Square kilometers of Afghanistan territory named Ghudwana Enclave,” he claimed in a post on X on Saturday.

He then said: “Now Afghan Taliban must show the Pakistani pilot they reportedly captured. They cannot win a war with lies after losing 32 square kilometers.” The claim by the journalist could not be verified independently but Pakistan officially claimed that its forces captured 26 border posts of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Afghan side made claims that they shot down a Pakistan fighter jet but it was rejected by the authorities.

