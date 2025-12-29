Official says six Islamic State militants, three police officers killed in clash in northwest Turkiye

Turkiye's interior minister says six Islamic State militants and three police officers were killed in a clash that broke out in northwest Turkiye.

The shooting occurred in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, on Monday, as police stormed a house where the militants were hiding.

Eight other police officers and a night guard were wounded, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

The operation was supported by special operations units deployed from the neighbouring province of Bursa.

As the confrontation spread into the streets, five schools in the area were closed for the day, private news channel NTV reported. Authorities also cut off natural gas and electricity supplies as a precaution, while civilians and vehicles were barred from entering the neighbourhood.

Turkey designated Islamic State a terrorist organisation in 2013 and has blamed it for several deadly attacks since 2015.

Last week, Turkish police ⁠detained 115 suspected ‍the extremist group they said were planning to carry out ⁠attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

The Istanbul ‌chief prosecutor’s office said at the time that the militants were planning attacks against non-Muslims in particular.

Almost a decade ago, the extremist group was ‍blamed for a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkey, including a gun attack on the city's main airport, that killed dozens of ‌people.

IS has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkiye in recent years, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017, which killed 39 people.