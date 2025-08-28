‘Nuke India’, ‘Kill Trump’: Messages found on guns of Minneapolis school shooter

The gunman who killed two children and injured 17 others at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, had “Nuke India,” “Kill Donald Trump,” and “Israel must fall,” messages scrawled across his weapons, according to videos circulating online.

The shooter was identified as Robin Westman, 23, of Minnesota, later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school’s parking lot. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and handgun, Westman opened fire as children were attending Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos posted on a YouTube channel titled “Robin W” hours before the attack showed Westman displaying a cache of weapons, loaded magazines, and journals.

Messages such as “Where is your God?”, “For the children”, “Kill Donald Trump”, and “Burn Israel” were seen etched on ammunition and magazines. One weapon had “Nuke India” written in bold white letters.

The videos also contained journals written partly in Cyrillic script and references to mass shooters, including Sandy Hook school shooter Adam Lanza.

“I have deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza,” Westman reportedly wrote in one entry. Some gun magazines were marked with the names of previous shooters.

In one video, Westman is heard saying: “This one is for me. In case I need it,” while holding up a smaller firearm.

Another clip reportedly included an apology letter addressed to family members.

The shooter’s writings expressed antisemitic views, including statements such as “If I carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist Jews,” according to CNN and New York Post.

Journalist Laura Loomer claimed on X that Westman had “Mashallah” and “Nuke India” written on his gun, adding: “Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar’s district kill Catholics. Another example of the Red-Green alliance.”

Officials confirmed Westman legally purchased his weapons and had no prior criminal history.

US homeland secretary Kristi Noem said the “deeply sick murderer scrawled” words like ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ on rifle magazines, adding: “This level of violence is unthinkable.”

President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff nationwide in mourning.

The Minneapolis tragedy marks the 146th school shooting in the US since January.