JD Vance visits Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley to boost economic confidence among voters

US Vice President JD Vance traveled to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley on Tuesday with a pitch to lift Americans' dour economic spirits, a week after President Donald Trump's remarks in the same battleground state veered off-topic.

The visit underscored a broader White House effort to sharpen its economic message as Republicans look to retain power in the midterm elections, amid signs that voter frustration over costs is undercutting the party’s political standing despite upbeat rhetoric from the administration.

"Even though we've made incredible progress, we understand that there's a lot more work to do, and the thing that I'd ask from the American people is a little bit of patience," Vance said.

Analysts said Vance’s disciplined and policy-focused approach could allow him to make a stronger economic case than Trump, who excels with the party base but struggles to persuade beyond it.

"Trump knows one thing: he speaks to the base well. JD Vance can actually stick to the subject and the prepared arguments. That's impossible for Trump," said Larry Sabato, a professor of political science at the University of Virginia.

Trump visited a casino in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains on 9 December to deliver what was billed as the first in a series of speeches by the president to address criticism that he was not paying sufficient attention to voters who say they are struggling with high prices.

Instead, the 90-minute speech veered into attacks on transgender rights, Somali migrants in Minnesota and wind turbines.

Trump also blasted the word "affordability" as a Democratic hoax to exaggerate the cost of living. While Trump did acknowledge that prices were high, he insisted the economy was booming and people were taking home more pay.

US economic growth remains steady, but inflation continues to pinch households. Wage gains have lagged behind living expenses for many Americans, leaving households under pressure.

Consumer confidence fell to its lowest levels in seven months in November.

Vance will tour a massive Uline shipping supplies distribution facility near Allentown before delivering remarks.

Uline is owned by billionaire founders Liz and Dick Uihlein, who rank among Trump’s biggest political donors, contributing tens of millions of dollars to his campaign and allied causes, according to campaign finance records.

“The Trump Administration is delivering real affordability for working families. After years of Bidenflation, costs are coming down, jobs are returning, and economic confidence is being restored," said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kristen Cianci.

Mike Barnes, a 40-year-old warehouse worker in the Lehigh Valley, said the last few years have been tough economically for his family of four, noting high utility and grocery costs have offset any increase in wages.

He said he trusts Trump’s action in the first year of his presidency will pay dividends for working Americans.

“Media expected Trump to stay on message, but most Trump supporters like his freewheeling style. I think the vice president is a good complement to Trump and they are a great team in getting the message out,” Barnes said.

Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, said that Vance's economic salesmanship will focus on specific arguments and draw more clearly from the world of right-wing political thought.

"There will be less focus from reporters on the style and erratic performance, and more on the arguments themselves," he said.

Zelizer said Vance may be better suited to make the case on economic policy, but the stakes are high for the administration and the Republican Party.

“They are struggling right now as the real-world impact of their economic policies doesn’t match the positive rhetoric that keeps coming from the administration,” he said.