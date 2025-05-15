No radiation leak in Pakistan: IAEA amid Rajnath Singh call to watchdog on Islamabad’s nukes

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during that country's recent military conflict with India.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told PTI.

The global nuclear watchdog’s statement came amid claims being made on social media that Indian armed forces had hit Pakistan's nuclear facilities during Operation Sindoor.

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, director general of air operations, had on Monday rejected suggestions that India hit Kirana Hills, home to Pakistan's nuclear installations.

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," Air Marshal Bharti said at the media briefing.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday raised questions about Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal during his address to Indian Army soldiers in Srinagar.

"I ask the entire world if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation,” Singh said while addressing soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment.

“I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

External affairs ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations.

He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.

Trump had initially washed his hands of the India-Pakistan conflict: “They’ve been fighting for a thousand years,” he said in a memorable aside to a reporter.

On the third day of the conflict, however, the US panicked because they felt there was a high chance of the conflict escalating and the accidental use of nuclear weapons.