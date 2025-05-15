‘Rogue nation’ Pakistan’s nukes not in safe hands, must be placed under IAEA control: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday raised questions about Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal during his address to Indian Army soldiers in Srinagar.

Speaking at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, Singh said, "I ask the entire world if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

ADVERTISEMENT

This remark came as Singh began a crucial visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first since Operation Sindoor.

The defence minister is reviewing the overall security situation in the region, with a focus on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

He was addressing troops who participated in cross-border operations against terror infrastructure. Referring to Operation Sindoor as “the biggest action taken by India against terrorism,” Singh commended their role in the offensive.

“I have come here as a postman amidst you and brought the message of the people of the country. Their message is 'we all are proud of you'. Operation Sindoor is not just a name of an operation, but it is our commitment. It is such a commitment through which India showed that we not only defend, we take strong decisions and actions, when needed,” he said.

Singh also responded to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and acknowledged the public response in the Valley. “After Pahalgam attack, the manner in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists, I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani chowkis and bunkers across the border, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it.”

Debris from Pakistani shells dropped in the region was displayed at the cantonment for Singh to inspect.

"I feel proud to be here among you amid such adverse conditions. The entire nation is proud of whatever you all did during Operation Sindoor, under the able leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi. Besides being the defence minister, I am here to express gratitude to you as an Indian citizen."

Singh also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack. “I would like to pay tribute to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting against terrorism and terrorists. I would also like to pay tribute to those innocents who lost their lives in Pahalgam by terrorists.”