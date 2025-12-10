Donald Trump vows to ‘make a call’ after Thailand–Cambodia clashes escalate

US President Donald Trump has announced that he would make a phone call to stop the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which entered its third day on Wednesday.

Trump, who previously claimed to have brokered a ceasefire in July to end the five-day battle between the Asian neighbours, highlighted the renewed clashes during a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hate to say this one, named Cambodia-Thailand and it started up today and tomorrow I am going to have to make a phone call. Who else could say I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said.

Thailand's foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told Reuters on Tuesday that he saw no potential for negotiations in the border conflict and said the situation was not conducive to third-party mediation.

A top adviser to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said the country was "ready to talk at any time."

Trump also emphasised his track record in halting conflicts.

"In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo (and) Serbia, Pakistan and India, they were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia.… Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

Referring again to the Southeast Asian clash, he added, "They are going at it. But I’ll do it. So we're making peace through strength. That's what we're doing."

The renewed Thailand-Cambodia fighting comes after tensions escalated last month when Thailand suspended de-escalation measures agreed at an October summit attended by Trump.

The suspension followed a Thai soldier being maimed by a landmine. Bangkok said the landmine was newly laid by Cambodia, a claim Phnom Penh rejected.

Both countries have evacuated hundreds of thousands from border areas.

As of Tuesday night, Cambodia reported nine civilians killed and 20 seriously injured since Monday, while Thailand reported four soldiers killed and 68 injured.

Thailand has stated its military objective is to "cripple Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come," while Cambodia accused Thailand of "indiscriminately and brutally targeting civilian residential areas" with artillery, an allegation rejected by Bangkok.

Trump also repeated his long-standing claim that he ended the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

A ceasefire was announced on May 10 after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes.

"India and Pakistan… were going at it. But I ended it," Trump said at the rally.

India has denied third-party intervention, stating that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct talks between military officials.

Pakistan later credited Trump for the ceasefire and nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his role.