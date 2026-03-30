Nepal Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Balendra Shah government over former PM Oli's arrest

Nepal's Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the newly formed Balendra Shah government, seeking an explanation over the arrest and detention of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Supreme Court issued the order in response to the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Oli's wife, Radhika Shakya, a day earlier, seeking his immediate release.

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However, a single bench of Justice Meghraj Pokharel refused to grant immediate relief to the former prime minister.

Oli was arrested on March 28 for his involvement in the violent crackdown of the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 last year, killing 76 people.

The arrests came after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting.

Radhika Shakya claimed in the petition that her husband was being held in unlawful detention.

Senior advocate Tikaram Bhattarai argued that it is unconstitutional to arrest K P Sharma Oli by issuing an urgent arrest warrant.

It is illegal to arrest someone selectively on the basis of the Gauri Bahadur Karki probe commission report, he said.

Presenting his argument, Bhattarai argued that the government has not yet made the report by the Commission public.

Former Attorney General Ramesh Badal said that Oli should be released on the basis of a personal guarantee.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a similar show-cause order to a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were remanded in judicial custody for five days by the Kathmandu District Court on Sunday, even as protests continue to erupt in various parts of the country over the arrests.