Nepal President's poll prod to Karki, Ram Chandra Paudel calls for next election on March 5

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Saturday called for the next election to be held on March 5 next year, setting a timetable for the interim government of Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Hours after Karki’s swearing-in, India had on Friday night welcomed the formation of the interim government and expressed hope that this would help foster peace and stability in Nepal.

“As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement minutes before midnight on Friday.

The ministry’s statement was followed up in the morning with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X: “I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal.”

Modi also talked up the development while addressing a meeting in Imphal during his Manipur visit, underlining that Karki’s elevation as Nepal’s first woman Premier was a sign of women’s empowerment.

He also lauded the efforts by Gen Z — which spearheaded the protests against the dominant political class of the country as a whole — to clean up the cities after their agitation.

Karki had been sworn in on Friday night after five days of uncertainty following the Gen Z protests that led to the ouster of the K.P. Sharma Oli dispensation amid widespread arson attacks on the country’s symbols of power.

Modi’s reference to Nepal in his Manipur speech had come out of the blue, driven apparently by the Himalayan connect.

He said he would “speak to the people of Nepal from Manipur” and added: “Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Nepal is a close friend; connected by history and faith. Together, we are moving forward.

“I would like to congratulate Nepal’s interim Prime Minister on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that she will bring peace, stability and prosperity to Nepal.

“As Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister, Sushilaji’s elevation is a prime example of women’s empowerment. I laud each and everyone in Nepal who, in this atmosphere of instability, remained committed to democratic values.”

Modi also underscored another aspect of the movement that he thought had not received much attention — the youngsters of Nepal cleaning up the country’s roads.

“This constructive approach is not only inspiring, it is also a sign of Nepal’s new dawn. I extend my best wishes to Nepal for a bright future,” he said.

While Nepal remained peaceful throughout Saturday, the old political class jointly opposed the dissolution of the House of Representatives — the Lower House — and urged the President to revoke the decision.

Eight major political parties — the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party, Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party and the Nagarik Unmukti Party — issued a joint statement calling the move an attack on the Constitution, Nepali news outlet Republica reported.

“We strongly demand that the decision to dissolve the House of Representatives be immediately withdrawn and that a session of Parliament be convened so the demands of the people and the protesting groups can be addressed through a democratically elected institution,” the joint statement said.

The dissolution was one of the key demands of Gen Z. The issue held up Karki’s swearing-in for more than a day, with the President initially opposed to the dissolution of the directly elected legislative body.

According to the eight parties, the dissolution of the House of Representatives “undermines the voting rights of the Nepali people and strikes at constitutional supremacy and the Constitution itself”.