Nepal begins exporting 40MW power to Bangladesh via India, marks new energy chapter

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15, for a single day, as a token to implement the agreement

PTI Published 15.06.25, 04:02 PM
Representational Image File picture

Nepal has begun exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission line.

Nepal, India and Bangladesh signed a trilateral agreement on October 3, 2024 to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

A Nepalese official said the export of electricity to Bangladesh has started from Saturday midnight.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40 MW of electricity from June 15 to November 15. The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.

As per the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh, Nepal will charge 6.4 US cents per unit of electricity.

Bangladesh has agreed to import electricity from Nepal for the next five years.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

