Muhammad Yunus invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink internet service

Yunus also asked his High Representative, to coordinate closely with SpaceX team to ensure completion of the work to make Starlink ready for launch within the next 90 working days

PTI Published 23.02.25, 05:15 PM
Muhammad Yunus and Elon Musk.

Muhammad Yunus and Elon Musk. Shutterstock picture.

Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit the country and launch Starlink satellite internet service in the country.

In a letter on February 19, Yunus told Musk that his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet young Bangladeshi men and women who would be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology.

"Let us work together to deliver our mutual vision for a better future," he said in the letter.

"Integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure will have a transformational impact, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote and underserved communities," state-run BSS news agency reported on Sunday, quoting the letter.

Yunus also asked his High Representative, Khalilur Rahman, to coordinate closely with his SpaceX team to ensure completion of the necessary work to make Starlink ready for launch in Bangladesh within the next 90 working days.

On February 13, Yunus held an extensive telephonic discussion with Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite internet services in Bangladesh.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

