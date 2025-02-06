Muhammad Yunus-advised Bangladesh govt blames Sheikh Hasina for mob demolition of her father’s house

The interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday afternoon blamed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for the demolition of the family home of the country’s founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka’s Dhanmandi area and accused Hasina of trying to create unrest in Bangladesh.

The interim government on Thursday also reportedly summoned the head of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh after Hasina delivered a speech accusing Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, of hatching a "meticulous” plan to murder her.

Protesters use heavy machinery to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Dhanmondi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. PTI picture

“The vandalism at 32, Dhanmandi was uncalled for and unwanted. The provocative statements from Sheikh Hasina against the July movement created an adverse reaction in the mind of the people, which found a way out,” read the statement released on the Facebook page of the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh.

“In the last six months, no attacks or any untoward incident had happened at the Dhanmandi residence,” the statement added.

Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former prime minister of Bangladesh, ruled the country for 15 years till an uprising led mostly by students forced her to leave the country and take shelter in India.

Hasina has been at a safe-house in Delhi since the afternoon of August 5, 2024, when she escaped Dhaka in a climactic conclusion of the student protests.

Immediately after she vacated her official residence, a mob had descended on the house and fled with valuables.

According to a report in the Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, the outlawed students’ wing of the Awami League (headed by Hasina) had posted on Facebook, saying Hasina will address the nation via social media at 9pm Bangladesh time on Wednesday.

An hour before the speech, students and others who had participated in the July uprising assembled at Shahbagh and marched till Dhanmandi with a bulldozer.

The mob broke the gate of the house at 32, Dhanmandi – where Mujibur Rahman and his family members were killed 50 years ago on August 15.

Since Wednesday night the house has been demolished brick by brick, a part of the building set ablaze.

Another house owned by Hasina, Sudha Sadan, was also set on fire late on Wednesday night.

The interim government, which was set up after Hasina fled the country, with Muhammad Yunus as chief advisor said in the statement that in her speech Hasina had insulted those who participated in last July’s movement against her which was sparked by a protest against the now-scrapped quota for descendants of the 1971 freedom fighters of Bangladesh known as Muktijoddhas.

The movement continued even after the country’s top court scrapped it and the students whittled down their demands to just one: The resignation of Hasina.

“She said lies and ludicrous stuff about those killed during the July movement and tried to discredit it. Her tone was the same as what it was when she ruled with corruption, terror and with an utter disregard for human rights,” the interim government said.

“She is giving threats to all who participated in the mass movement. People of Bangladesh are still nursing the wounds from last July and she is poking at those wounds. The events at 32, Dhanmandi is in reaction to her violent manner.”

Protesters vandalize the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's former leader and the father of the country's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Dhanmondi, in Dhaka in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. PTI picture

The interim government claimed it was committed to keep peace in the country and the agencies involved in maintaining law and order were trying their best to restore peace.

“If Hasina, who has a pending warrant against her, desists from making such statements, then such situations can be avoided,” the statement read.

Bangladesh witnessed a series of violent incidents after the collapse of the Hasina regime and the Awami League, with politicians, police officers, teachers and any other citizen known for their proximity to the League were either killed or ostracised.

Several writers and social commentators in Bangladesh have commented on the rise of mobocracy in the country. With the departure of Hasina, anti-India sentiments have been running high in the country and some of it translated into attacks on the Hindu minority.

“The government expects India to not allow its territory to be used to create unrest in Bangladesh and prevent Sheikh Hasina from making any statements. The interim government does not want a repeat,” the statement said.

The interim government repeated that it was committed to punish those involved in the killing of protestors during the July movement and the trial was on.