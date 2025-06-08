Military-style force used by federal agents tactfully on Los Angeles protesters

Federal agents in tactical gear armed with military-style rifles threw flash-bang grenades to disperse an angry crowd near downtown Los Angeles on Friday as they conducted an immigration raid on a clothing wholesaler, the latest sign of tensions between protesters and law enforcement over raids carried out at stores, restaurants and court buildings.

The operation was one of at least three immigration sweeps conducted in Los Angeles on Friday. In the other one, federal agents converged at a home depot where day labourers regularly gather in search of work.

The raid at the clothing wholesaler began about 9.15 am (local time) in the Fashion District, less than two miles from Los Angeles City Hall.

It was an extraordinary show of force. Dozens of federal agents wearing helmets and green camouflage arrived in two hulking armoured trucks and other unmarked vehicles, and were soon approached by a crowd of immigrant activists and supporters. Some agents carried riot shields and others held rifles, as well as shotguns that appeared to be loaded with less-than-lethal ammunition.

Agents cleared a path for two white passenger vans that exited the area. A short time later, as officers boarded their vehicles to leave, a few agents lobbed flash-bang grenades at groups of people who chased alongside the slow-moving convoy. Some protesters had thrown eggs and other objects at the vehicles. At one point, the vehicles snagged and crushed at least two electric scooters that protesters had used.

The operation drew criticism from officials in Los Angeles, a Democratic-led city in a county where most residents are immigrants.

“As mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place”, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles said in a statement, adding: “My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organisations. We will not stand for this.”

Hours after the raid, a second clash between protesters and federal agents broke out outside a federal detention centre in downtown Los Angeles, where those who were detained were taken. At one of the entrances, protesters chanted and approached the building as officers fired less-than-lethal projectiles and squirted what appeared to be pepper spray. Some protesters threw a chair and other objects, and appeared to spray-paint anti-ICE graffiti on the building.

By 7 pm (local time), the Los Angeles police department declared an unlawful assembly, ordered protesters to disperse and a line of police in riot gear started to clear the area. Omar Diaz, 26, was working inside when several agents entered the building and corralled the roughly 20 to 30 workers inside and lined them up against a wall.

