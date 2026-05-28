Marco Rubio: US cannot allow any Ebola cases to enter country

The United States must prevent any cases of Ebola from entering the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak has already caused a suspected 220 deaths and 900 cases, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

"We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States," Rubio told President Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting.

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"The State Department and other agencies represented here, the Centers for Disease Control, HHS, others, are working very, very hard to contain this crisis to the countries where it's currently located, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and so we surged assistance to make sure that it is being contained there," Rubio said.

The US CDC last week imposed entry restrictions for 30 days on travelers who have been in the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan in the past 21 days, including lawful permanent residents, known as Green Card holders. It is also screening people traveling from those countries at three US airports.

The US is discussing with Kenya opening a facility there to quarantine American citizens who become exposed to the Ebola outbreak centered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kenya's health ministry said in a statement that it was in discussions with the US and other global partners about cooperating on the response to Ebola but did not mention the plan for a quarantine facility.

The facility would be staffed by members of the US Public Health Service, a uniformed branch of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kenya's government has not yet approved the plan and wants the facility to be open to all nationalities, not just US citizens, the two officials said, adding that Kenya also wanted increased US aid if the plan was to go ahead.

The facility would be set up on an air force base in Laikipia in central Kenya, one of the officials said.

The official said Britain had also been involved in talks about the quarantine facility but did not elaborate further.

Kenya's health ministry and the UK foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its statement, Kenya's health ministry said "any arrangements regarding international health cooperation would be guided by Kenya's national laws".

The White House and HHS did not respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration was expected to deploy US public health officers to Kenya to staff a potential quarantine facility there.

Fast-growing outbreak

Health authorities are racing to contain a fast-growing outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated objects.

To date, no cases of Ebola disease have been confirmed in the US and the risk to the general public remains low, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

In Congo, there have been 906 suspected cases, including 105 confirmed, with more than 220 suspected deaths and 10 confirmed fatalities, CDC's latest data show. Uganda has reported seven confirmed cases and one death, with most infections linked to the initial cases.