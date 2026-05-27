Trump: US not satisfied yet on deal with Iran, 'no country will control Strait of Hormuz'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a cabinet meeting that Iran very much wanted to make a deal, but that the US was not satisfied with it yet.

"Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there ... we're not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we'll have to just finish the job," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting at the White House.

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Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz will be open to everyone and not controlled by any country under any deal reached with Iran.

"We'll watch over it, but nobody's going to control it. That's part of the negotiation that we have," Trump told a meeting of his cabinet.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales on Wednesday said that negotiations with Iran were proceeding nicely, adding that Trump has made his red lines clear.