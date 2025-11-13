Marco Rubio: India ‘very capable’ of investigating Red Fort terror blast, US offers support

The United States has offered to assist India in investigating the fatal explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauding New Delhi’s “very measured, cautious and professional” approach to the ongoing probe.

“We've offered to help, but I think they're very capable in these investigations. They don't need our help, and they're doing a good job,” Rubio told reporters in Canada after attending a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers.

Rubio reiterated that “India has been very measured, cautious and very professional in the way it is carrying out the investigation into the car explosion near Red Fort,” emphasizing that “clearly it was a terrorist attack” and that Washington had “offered to help” but New Delhi was “very capable” in these investigations.

“Yeah. I mean, we’re aware – yeah, we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation,” he said.

“That investigation continues. Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people. But I think they’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation; and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts,” Rubio added.

Rubio, who met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Niagara, was asked about the explosion and whether it could heighten tensions between India and Pakistan, given the backdrop of recent hostilities.

“So, but clearly, I mean, we’re aware of the potential that it has, and so we spoke about that a little bit today – the potential that it has to become something broader. But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals,” he said.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday described the car explosion outside Red Fort as a “heinous terror incident” and directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to bring those responsible and their sponsors to justice.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, reaffirmed India’s “unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

It said the situation continues to be “closely monitored” at the highest levels of government.

Observing a two-minute silence in honour of the victims, the Cabinet adopted a resolution condemning the “dastardly act” and expressing profound grief over the loss of lives.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media briefing.

Following his meeting with Rubio, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”