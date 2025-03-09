Make way for DJ Charles, 76-year-old set to premiere radio-style presentation

Bob Marley shaped reggae and revolution. Grace Jones is a disco queen, Bond girl and style icon. Kylie Minogue is a pop-star-turned-fashion darling. Now, King Charles has given their music his royal seal of approval.

The 76-year-old is set to premiere a radio-style presentation, recorded in his office at Buckingham Palace, to showcase his favourite artistes, from “1930s crooners to Afrobeats stars as well as disco divas and reggae icons”.

The King’s Music Room, a “personal playlist of hits that bring him joy”, will premiere on March 10, which is being observed as Commonwealth Day 2025.

The King said in the trailer to the show: “It (music) has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Minogue is known for singing The Loco-Motion, On A Night Like This and I Believe In You for the King and Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles in 2012 (when Charles was still a prince). Bob Marley and his band, the Wailers, were flown down to Zimbabwe in 1980 to perform in Harare to celebrate the country’s independence from the British. In the 40,000-crowd at Rufaro Stadium were heads of government and dignitaries, including Charles and then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The King is also known for his admiration of James Bond films, so he should be aware of Grace Jones as May Day in the movie A View to a Kill.

For the Apple Music 1 show, he has also chosen Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Davido and British singer Raye. Though Charles has never been known for showcasing his “pop” side, Diana, the late Princess of Wales, shared a friendship with the likes of George Michael and Elton John.

Charles is not the only royal family member taking it easy. Prince William recorded the podcast Time to Walk in 2021, taking listeners around Norfolk, giving an insight into his family life and sharing the importance of keeping mentally fit.

While the British royal family tries new ways to connect with young people of Britain, former US President Barack Obama continues to release lists of his favourite music and books every year. It resonates with youngsters.