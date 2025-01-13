MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan, followed by tsunami warnings

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the 'Ring of Fire,' an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin

AP Published 13.01.25, 06:42 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has hit southwestern Japan, the country's Meteorological Agency said Monday.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centred, in the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 pm local time, according to the agency.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

