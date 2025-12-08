MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 December 2025

Japan warns of 3-metre high tsunami after magnitude 7.6 earthquake

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 p.m

Reuters Published 08.12.25, 08:31 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan's northeastern coast after an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 occurred offshore on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

The epicentre of the quake was 80 km (50 miles) off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the agency added.

RELATED TOPICS

Tsunami Japan Earthquake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru row engulfs Vande Mataram debate; Cong says BJP diverts focus from IndiGo chaos

'Let’s have a discussion on the mistakes of Nehru, Indira ji, Rajiv ji... Let it continue for 24 hours, 40 hours. Let us finish it once and for all... then let us talk on unemployment,' Priyanka Gandhi said in Parliament
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

We would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to China

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT