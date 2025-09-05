‘Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,’ says US President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday posted yet another jab at India on Truth Social, declaring: "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together."

The US President also posted a photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has slapped 50 per cent tariffs -- among the highest that Washington has imposed on any country -- on goods from India because of Delhi buying Russian crude oil.

India and the US have held five rounds of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement but failed to reach a breakthrough. It is believed that Delhi has drawn a red line around dairy and agricultural products.

Various Trump administration officials have been blowing hot and cold -- mostly hot -- at India for its refusal to stop buying oil from Russia and to open up its markets for US goods. Notable among the hawkish ones are trade adviser Peter Navarro and treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

Asked about Trump's post, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refused to comment.

India remains focused on a substantive agenda in its relationship with the United States and hopes their ties will move forward on the basis of mutual respect and interest, the spokesperson said.