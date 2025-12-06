Lioness escapes Dhaka zoo, triggers panic for over two hours before recapture

A lioness escaped from Dhaka Zoo on Friday, triggering panic across the Bangladesh capital for more than two and a half hours before she was eventually recaptured, according to zoo officials.

Authorities sounded an alert after discovering that “Daisy”, the lioness, was missing from her enclosure. The amusement park, which was bustling with weekend visitors, was quickly evacuated as teams launched an extensive search.

Officials later located the lioness within the six-feet-high netted perimeter of the Mirpur zoo complex in the evening. She was returned to her enclosure after being sedated, an official said.

The recapture effort became increasingly difficult after nightfall. Early attempts to tranquilise her were unsuccessful due to dense trees and other obstacles that provided cover for the lioness.

“The lion's cage is secured by two iron-gate doors, each with its own lock. Yet, when checked following the escape, both locks were found open,” Zoo Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Talukder told reporters.

He suggested the escape may have involved foul play, adding that an inquiry committee has been formed to determine how the lioness got out, as “there is no broken or loose grille anywhere”.

Officials said Daisy escaped at around 4:45 pm, prompting the immediate evacuation of visitors. Dhaka Zoo currently houses five lions.