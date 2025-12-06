MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lioness escapes Dhaka zoo, triggers panic for over two hours before recapture

Recapturing the lioness was a challenging task after it got dark, as initial attempts to dart her with tranquillisers failed due to the presence of trees and other obstacles in the area where she took cover

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.12.25, 09:36 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A lioness escaped from Dhaka Zoo on Friday, triggering panic across the Bangladesh capital for more than two and a half hours before she was eventually recaptured, according to zoo officials.

Authorities sounded an alert after discovering that “Daisy”, the lioness, was missing from her enclosure. The amusement park, which was bustling with weekend visitors, was quickly evacuated as teams launched an extensive search.

Officials later located the lioness within the six-feet-high netted perimeter of the Mirpur zoo complex in the evening. She was returned to her enclosure after being sedated, an official said.

The recapture effort became increasingly difficult after nightfall. Early attempts to tranquilise her were unsuccessful due to dense trees and other obstacles that provided cover for the lioness.

“The lion's cage is secured by two iron-gate doors, each with its own lock. Yet, when checked following the escape, both locks were found open,” Zoo Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Talukder told reporters.

He suggested the escape may have involved foul play, adding that an inquiry committee has been formed to determine how the lioness got out, as “there is no broken or loose grille anywhere”.

Officials said Daisy escaped at around 4:45 pm, prompting the immediate evacuation of visitors. Dhaka Zoo currently houses five lions.

