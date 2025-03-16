Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan by ‘unidentified gunmen’

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top commander -- Abu Qatal -- was gunned down in Pakistan on Saturday night, according to reports.

Qatal, whose real name was Zia-ur-Rehman, was a key operative of the terror group, and was a close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He was instrumental in several terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, including the June 9 ambush on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district.

How the attack was carried out

According to sources, the attack took place around 7pm in the Jhelum area, near Zeenat Hotel close to Dina Punjab University. Qatal was travelling with his security detail when “unidentified gunmen” ambushed his convoy, firing 15 to 20 rounds. Qatal and one of his guards were killed on the spot, while another guard sustained critical injuries.

A photograph of Abu Qatal (circled in red) with Hafiz Saeed doing the rounds on social media. X/@AshwiniSahaya

Despite being under heavy protection from the Pakistan Army, which had assigned both Lashkar operatives and plainclothes military personnel to his security, Qatal was targeted in what appears to be a well-coordinated strike.

Former DGP of Jammu & Kashmir Sheesh Paul Vaid took to his X handle to say "well done, boys"

The rise of Abu Qatal

Appointed as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s chief operational commander by Saeed himself, he was responsible for executing high-profile terror operations in the region.

His name also appeared in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) chargesheet for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack, which resulted in the death of seven civilians.

Authorities are now investigating the motive behind his assassination and the identity of the attackers.