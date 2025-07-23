Labubu doll & afterlife potato: Marx’s grave becomes stage for capitalist irony, Chinese homage

German philosopher Karl Marx’s grave in London’s Highgate cemetery became a stage for the contradictions of consumerism and philosophical homage, after a Labubu doll and a Chinese fan’s handwritten letter offering to cook him potatoes in afterlife, turned it into a viral meme spectacle.

The social media post, which captured this surreal scene has racked up over nine million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image, shared by an X user, showed a dark grey Labubu doll, its mischievous smile peeking over the philosopher's tombstone.

Labubu is part of the Pop Mart universe, a popular line of vinyl figurines sold in "blind boxes," where customers do not know which character variant they will receive until they open the packaging.

Designed around the concept of artificial scarcity, these dolls have become coveted status symbols among Gen Z consumers. Limited-edition figures are known to resell for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Mass-produced, obsessively collected, and aggressively marketed, Labubu has become a symbol of late-stage consumerism, something that Marx had warned against.

The irony was not lost on social media users.

“Labubu could be one of the most anti-Marx things I have ever seen,” one user wrote on X.

"Icon of modern consumerism on his grave—he would have hated you," said another.

“There’s something deeply poetic and unhinged about a collectable capitalist gremlin sitting on the grave of the man who critiqued capitalism itself. Peak irony," observed another user.

"Late-stage capitalism really said: Labubu x Karl Marx collab," one quipped. "Don't be surprised if the gravestone spontaneously combusts," joked another.

The labubu: Perfectly symbolic of unthinking people with infantile tendencies, wasteful and trendy. Just like Marxism. — Patrick Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) July 22, 2025

"The Labubu: Perfectly symbolic of unthinking people with infantile tendencies, wasteful and trendy. Just like Marxism," wrote one user.

While some see the plush as a guardian at Marx's grave, there have been instances of people burning Labubu dolls as a protest against overconsumption and the hype-driven market the toys now inhabit.

Nestled beside was the Chinese student’s three-page handwritten letter to Marx.

The letter expressed deep gratitude for Marx’s enduring impact on contemporary socialist thought in China.

The letter’s author acknowledged limited understanding of Marx’s thoughts with humility. “My study of both the principles and the original works of your theories is very limited and superficial,” she wrote. “I hope that as my understanding continues to develop and deepen, I can get closer to you.”

What followed was a personal note. “I hope that at the end of my life, I will receive an invitation from you. It has always been my long-cherished wish to cook potatoes for you every day in the afterlife. I already look like a potato now.”

The letter ended, “there are so many things to say that I can’t possibly express them all. So I’ll stop here. If I can meet you in my dreams, I will talk to you in more detail. I believe that you can see me….”