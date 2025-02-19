Kremlin says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could meet before end of February

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could meet as early as this month, although a face-to-face meeting will take time to prepare, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Peskov said the U.S.-Russia talks held on Tuesday in Riyadh were a "very, very important step" towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, nearing its third year.

"In order to carry out, figuratively speaking, resuscitation measures, diplomats will now begin to work in light of the agreement (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov reached yesterday with (U.S. Secretary of State Marco) Rubio," Peskov was quoted by state media as saying.

"But this is the first step...Naturally, it's impossible to fix everything in one day or a week. There is a long way to go," he added.

The talks in Riyadh were the first time U.S. and Russian officials met to discuss ways to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. No Ukrainian or European officials were invited. Kyiv has said it will not accept any deal imposed without its consent.