MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine peace talks on pause, accuses European nations of hindering dialogue

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held three rounds of direct talks this year in Istanbul, most recently on July 23

Reuters Published 12.09.25, 06:21 PM
Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov Reuters

The Kremlin said on Friday that there was a pause in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and accused European countries of hindering a process it said that Moscow remained open to.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have held three rounds of direct talks this year in Istanbul, most recently on July 23, which have yielded several agreements to return prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. But the two sides remain far apart on what a possible peace deal might look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia accuses Kyiv of not recognising what it calls "the realities on the ground", while Ukraine says Moscow is feigning interest in talks while continuing to try to take more of its territory.

Also Read

Efforts by US President Donald Trump to broker a deal have so far come to nothing.

Asked whether talks between Kyiv and Moscow were now deadlocked, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The channels of communication are in place and functioning. Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through these channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to say that there is a pause."

Moscow has bridled against proposals by European countries and Britain to provide security guarantees to Ukraine that might involve deploying NATO troops on the ground after any peace settlement, saying it could not accept such a move.

Peskov blamed the pause in talks on such ideas.

"The Russian side remains ready to pursue the path of peaceful dialogue. But the fact that the Europeans are hindering this is indeed true. This is not a secret to anyone," he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Kremlin Europeans
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sushila Karki to be sworn in as head of Nepal’s interim govt on Friday night: President's Office

The breakthrough comes after days-long deadly protests led by the country’s Gen-Z that resulted in the toppling of K.P. Sharma Oli’s government
Charred remains of vehicles in the premises of a vandalised police station following recent protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Do not confuse the situation in Nepal with military rule. Army is doing its best to restore order

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT