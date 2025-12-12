Independent Dhaka-8 Candidate Sharif Osman Hadi critically injured after being shot in Dhaka: Report

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prospective independent MP candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency and spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho, was shot and critically injured in Dhaka’s Paltan–Bijoynagar area on Friday afternoon, according to reports.

The shooting occurred around 2:20 – 2:25 pm in front of DR Tower on Bijoynagar’s Box Culvert Road.

Husain Muhammad Farabi, assistant commissioner of the Motijheel Zone, confirmed that Hadi was shot at the location, The Daily Star reported.

Speaking to Prothom Alo Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division, said that “at 2:25 pm, the assailants arrived on three motorcycles in front of Bijoynagar’s Box Culvert.” He added that “the attackers from one of the motorcycles fired at Hadi before fleeing the scene.”

Another police account from SI Md Selim of the DMCH outpost stated that two men arrived on a motorcycle after Jummah prayers in Motijheel and that the pillion rider opened fire “from close range, aiming at his head.” The bullet struck Hadi’s left jaw before the attackers sped away.

Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is now in the ICU. Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed to The Daily Star that Hadi is receiving critical care.

Hours before the attack, Hadi wrote on Facebook: “Since I don't have any posters or festoons in Dhaka-8, there's no pressure of them being torn down either. Jumma Mubarak from in front of the ACC.”

He had earlier announced his candidacy on September 14, while Inqilab Moncho was formed on August 13 last year.

According to reports, Hadi had also posted on November 14 that he had received threats of being killed, his house being set on fire, and his mother, sister, and wife being raped.

According to the official website, ‘Inquilab Moncho is a consciousness-driven progressive organisation that always speaks out against injustice, oppression, and discrimination.’