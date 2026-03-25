Kim Jong un cites US Iran war to justify expanding North Korea nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader, ​said American attacks on Iran justified his decision to expand his country’s nuclear arsenal despite international sanctions, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim said that the war in West Asia, which began with the US and Israel bombing Iran last month, showed that only strong military power would make his country safe in ​a world ​shaped by US President Donald Trump​’s foreign policy.​ He delivered a lengthy speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang​, on Monday, ​in which he reiterated hostility towards South Korea and vowed to strengthen his country’s nuclear force to deter Washington.

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​In his speech​, the text of which was released on Tuesday, Kim said one of the best decisions he ​had made following the ​breakdown of talks with Trump in 2019 was to double down on expanding his nuclear arsenal.​ Since then, Kim has ​urged his country ​both to build a “self-reliant economy” ​capable of endur​ing sanctions ​and to make more nuclear warheads ​along with a wider range of ​delivery missiles.

Kim did not mention Iran by name in his speech​. But he said that “acts of terror and aggression that the United States is committing throughout the world”​ fully justified his pursuit of a nuclear arsenal. The security ​afforded by those weapons ​had also freed up resources ​for economic development in North Korea in recent years, he said.

Here are key​ excerpts from his speech.

 “Today’s reality clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our nation’s strategic choice and decision to reject the enemies’ sweet talk and permanently secure our nuclear arsenal.”

 “I affirm that our nation is no longer a country under threat​ — we ​now possess the power to pose a threat if necessary. The solid construction of the nuclear shield firmly guarantees and drives the development of all sectors of the country, including the economy and culture, as well as the improvement of the people’s lives.”

“The dignity of the state, national interests, and ultimate victory are guaranteed only by the strongest power. Our government will continue to resolutely solidify its status as a nuclear power.”

 “We will recognise South Korea as the most hostile state, deal with it by thoroughly rejecting and ignoring it through the clearest words and actions, and make South Korea pay the price mercilessly for any actions that touch our republic, without the slightest hesitation or consideration.”

New York Times News Service