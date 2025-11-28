Khaleda Zia’s health 'extremely critical', Bangladesh Nationalist Party calls for nationwide prayers

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is battling what party leaders describe as her most severe health crisis yet.

The 80-year-old leader, long regarded as a central figure in the country’s political shifts, was admitted to hospital on Sunday night with a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the situation worsened through the week. "Last night, the doctors said that her physical condition is extremely critical," he told the state-run BSS news agency.

Across Bangladesh, party workers gathered for special prayers after Friday prayers. Fakhrul said the party had reached out to citizens as well.

"We have sought prayers from the people across the country after Jummah prayers for the recovery of the 'Mother of Democracy', Begum Khaleda Zia. We pray that she may recover and return to the people to get the opportunity to work for the country," he said.

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus also voiced concern and urged people to pray for her recovery. His office said he has been monitoring updates on her condition.

"There must not be any shortcomings in Begum Khaleda Zia's treatment. The government is prepared to provide all necessary support," Yunus said in a press release. He underscored her role in the country’s current phase of change.

"At this crucial moment of democratic transition, Begum Khaleda Zia is a profound source of inspiration for the nation. Her good health is extremely important for the country," he added.

Khaleda Zia has dealt with several health problems over the years, including liver and kidney ailments, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related issues. Earlier this year, on May 6, she returned from London after four months of advanced medical treatment.

Her family has remained in the political spotlight as well. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, BNP’s acting chairman, has been living in London since 2008. Her younger son, Arafat Rahman, died of cardiac arrest in 2025.