John Bolton indicted for mishandling US defense secrets, third Trump critic charged in weeks

John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, was indicted on Thursday on charges of retaining and transmitting national defense information, marking the third time in recent weeks the Justice Department has secured criminal charges against one of the Republican president's critics.

Bolton's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His lawyer had previously denied that Bolton engaged in wrongdoing. The indictment, according to court records, comes after court documents made public last month revealed that Bolton was under federal investigation for potential mishandling of classified information.

Trump, who campaigned for the presidency on a vow of retribution after facing a slew of legal woes once his first term in the White House ended in 2021, has dispensed with decades-long norms designed to insulate federal law enforcement from political pressures. In recent months, he has actively pushed Attorney General Pam Bondi's Justice Department to bring charges against his perceived adversaries, even driving out a prosecutor he deemed to be moving too slowly in doing so.

Other Trump foes charged

Bolton served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations as well as White House national security adviser during Trump's first term before emerging as one of the president's most vocal critics. He described Trump as unfit to be president in a memoir he released last year.

The charges against Bolton come shortly after the Justice Department indicted former FBI director James Comey, who investigated Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who previously brought a civil fraud case against Trump and his family real estate company.

Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017, is facing charges of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

James is facing charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. She has denied wrongdoing and is slated to appear in federal court later this month. Senior leaders at the U.S. Justice Department had been pushing for swift charges against Bolton, despite initial concern from some line prosecutors in Maryland, as well as attorneys in the National Security Division who felt more investigation was needed and feared the case was being rushed, two people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Prosecutors more recently concluded they were comfortable proceeding after taking more time to review the evidence and worked over the weekend to prepare the case, one of those sources added.

FBI searched Bolton's home

FBI agents conducted a search of Bolton's home and office in August, seeking evidence of possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to remove, retain or transmit national defense records, according to partially unsealed search warrants filed in federal court.

In his Maryland home, agents seized two cell phones, documents in folders labeled "Trump I-IV" and a binder labeled "statements and reflections to Allied Strikes," according to court documents.

They also found records labeled "confidential," including documents that referenced weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. mission to the United Nations, and other materials related to the U.S. government's strategic communications inside his office in Washington D.C., according to court records.

Court records also show that a foreign entity hacked Bolton's email account, though details of the hack are redacted. Bolton's lawyer has previously said that the records the FBI seized were ordinary documents for a former government official to possess.

Trump himself was previously indicted on Espionage Act violations for allegedly transporting classified records to his Florida home after departing the White House in 2021 and refusing repeated requests by the government to return them. Trump had pleaded not guilty and that case was dropped after he won reelection in November 2024.

The case against Bolton is being led by the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland. That office is separately investigating Trump's long-time critic Democratic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff of California for possible mortgage fraud. Schiff has denied wrongdoing, and has not been charged with a crime.