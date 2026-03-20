Jogging slip: Strava leak exposes French warship location, raises security alarm amid Iran war

You have downloaded a fitness app, a goal has been set, and achieving it every day, ‘feeling the burn’ translates to nothing but complete euphoria.

But what if your fitness app is sweating off your privacy as well? And so, what happens when logging a 36 min run and stretch on your fitness app puts your nation’s security in jeopardy?

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On March 13, amid France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, a sailor’s use of a smartwatch to record a 36-minute run led to an immediate security breach on the rising conflict in West Asia, according to media reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced the deployment of the aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean on March 3 even though France may not have aligned itself with the US-Israel war on Iran.

The aircraft carrier's real-time location was compromised when a sailor onboard logged in his workout on the popular app Strava. The 900-foot ship's location was revealed when GPS activity showed it to be about 62 miles off the Turkish coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Only a few days before this incident, on March 1, a drone had attacked the UK’s RAF Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus, resulting in what the British defence ministry had called “minimal damage.”

In a response to the incident, the French Armed Forces General Staff had said that because of a breach in digital security protocol, appropriate actions would be taken against the sailor.

Even security personnel associated with the French President have been identified as users of the app, Le Monde reported on October 27, 2024.