Israel PM Netanyahu says Trump invited him to White House after UN address in two weeks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US President Donald Trump has invited him to the White House on September 29, three days after his scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Netanyahu made the announcement during an economic press conference, following reports that his office had requested the meeting.

He said the invitation was extended during a phone call with Trump on Monday. Netanyahu added that he has held several conversations with the US president since Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, describing all of them as “good.”