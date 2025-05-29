MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

Israel approves latest US ceasefire proposal before Hamas review, says White House

President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff submitted the proposal to Hamas after Israel signed off on it, said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt

Reuters Published 29.05.25, 11:56 PM
File photo: Palestinians gather among the rubble of buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 26, 2025.

File photo: Palestinians gather among the rubble of buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 26, 2025. Reuters

Israel has signed off on the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza before it was sent to the Palestinian Hamas group, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff submitted the proposal to Hamas after Israel signed off on it, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

"I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home," Leavitt said at a briefing.

Asked if Hamas had accepted the proposal, she said, "Not to my knowledge."

RELATED TOPICS

Hamas White House
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India expects US to assess student visa applications on merit amid interview halt

The changes effected by the US in its visa regime have triggered widespread uncertainty among students world-wide including in India
Sunil Mittal
Quote left Quote right

India spends less than one per cent of GDP on R&D, which is inadequate for a country of our size

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT