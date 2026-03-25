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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Iran says US, Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear plant again

In a post on X, the IAEA said Iran reported no damage to the facility, no staff injuries, and that operations at the plant remain normal

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 25.03.26, 06:19 AM
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Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said that the United States and Israel targeted the area around the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, according to IRNA.

It added that preliminary reports indicated no technical damage and no casualties.

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Iran also notified the International Atomic Energy Agency that a projectile had struck the plant’s premises.

In a post on X, the IAEA said Iran reported no damage to the facility, no staff injuries, and that operations at the plant remain normal.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal," said the post on X.

This marked the second strike near the nuclear facility in recent days. A similar incident occurred on March 17, and it also resulted in no damage or injuries.

The agency’s Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, again urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any risks to nuclear safety during the conflict.

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