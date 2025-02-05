MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Iran says its foreign policy driven by wisdom as Trump orders 'maximum pressure' campaign

Wisdom means thoroughly looking at the inside-out of issues and having a correct understanding of them, the Middle Eastern country's first woman spokesperson

Reuters Published 05.02.25, 02:22 PM
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005.

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. Reuters

Iran's foreign policy is driven by dignity, wisdom and interest, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Washington was ready to reach out to Tehran.

"Our foreign policy has always been driven by the following principles: dignity for our country and people, wisdom and interest. This applies to our relations with other countries" Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference, when asked to react to Trump's willingness to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wisdom means thoroughly looking at the inside-out of issues and having a correct understanding of them."

On Tuesday, Trump restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran that included efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

As he signed the presidential memorandum, Trump described it as tough and said he was torn on whether to make the move.

He added he was open to a deal with Iran and expressed a willingness to talk to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Iran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indians handcuffed, humiliated while being deported from US saddening: Congress

Without directly commenting on the deportation flight carrying the Indians, a spokesperson at the US embassy in New Delhi said that Washington is tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants
Sagorika Ghose
Quote left Quote right

This is a govt disconnected from reality...does not know how to tackle unemployment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT