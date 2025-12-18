MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 December 2025

Russia hopes Trump avoids ‘fatal mistake’ on Venezuela, flags concern over threats to global navigation

Trump on Tuesday ordered a 'blockade' of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela as Washington tried to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government

Reuters Published 18.12.25, 08:35 PM
Personnel walk next to U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys parked on the tarmac at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce amid ongoing military movements in Puerto Rico, December 18, 2025.

Personnel walk next to U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys parked on the tarmac at Mercedita International Airport in Ponce amid ongoing military movements in Puerto Rico, December 18, 2025. Reuters

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped that US President Donald Trump's administration did not make a fatal mistake over Venezuela and said that Moscow was concerned about US decisions that threatened international navigation.

Trump on Tuesday ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela as Washington tried to increase pressure on Nicolas Maduro's government.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been an effective embargo in place after the U.S. seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week, with loaded vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil staying in Venezuelan waters rather than risk seizure.

Also Read

"We hope that the D. Trump administration, which is characterized by a rational and pragmatic approach, will not make a fatal mistake," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Venezuela was a friendly country to Russia, and that Moscow hoped the U.S. would not wade into a situation that would have "unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere".

Russia quoted Simon Bolivar, a brilliant Venezuelan military tactician who liberated much of South America from centuries of Spanish rule, as saying that every nation had the right to choose its own rulers and that other countries should respect this.

Russia, the ministry said, wanted a normalisation of dialogue between Washington and Caracas, and reaffirmed Russia's "solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of the trials they are going through."

Russia supports "the Maduro government's course aimed at protecting the national interests and sovereignty of the Motherland."

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Navigation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament clears SHANTI Bill amid Opp protest, opens nuclear power sector to private firms

The legislation, which replaces the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, allows private companies to obtain licences to operate nuclear power plants, while foreign firms may participate through partnerships with Indian entities
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This racket of codeine and cough syrup started from the area of a Pradhan Sansad (Varanasi MP)

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT