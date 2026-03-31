Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Surrey; police suspect organised crime link

A 27-year-old man of Indian origin was shot dead in Surrey in what investigators believe to be a targeted attack linked to organised crime, according to local media reports.

The incident took place at a townhouse complex in Surrey’s Sullivan Heights on Saturday night. The victim was later identified as Jasman Sekhon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in an update on Monday, as cited by CTV News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime,” the report said, quoting the IHIT’s statement.

Witnesses told media outlets that Sekhon was chased by a dark SUV before two men exited the vehicle and opened fire. Responding officers found him with gunshot wounds but were unable to revive him.

A burning vehicle was discovered near the scene shortly after the shooting—an indicator police say is commonly associated with gang-related killings. Authorities are working to determine whether the vehicle is directly linked to the incident.

“Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved,” the report quoted Sgt Freda Fong as saying.

The killing comes amid a surge in violence in the area, with four shootings reported in Surrey over the past 48 hours.