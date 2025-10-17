India presses Bangladesh to strengthen border measures after smuggler deaths in Tripura

India on Friday urged Bangladesh to respect the international border and assist in fencing efforts to curb cross-border crimes, following the death of three Bangladeshi smugglers in Tripura.

In its statement, MEA said a group of three miscreants from Bangladesh had crossed the border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Tripura.

The intruders attacked and injured local villagers with iron dahs and knives, killing one villager before others resisted them.

When authorities reached the spot, two of the smugglers were found dead, while a third succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day.

The mortal remains of all three have been handed over to the Bangladesh side, and police have registered a case.

The ministry’s statement followed Dhaka’s protest over the incident.

“The Government of Bangladesh strongly protests and condemns the brutal beating and killing of three Bangladeshi citizens by a mob in Tripura, India, on 15 October 2025,” the ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh said in a statement.

It added, “This heinous act is an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law. The Government of Bangladesh expresses its serious concern over this deplorable incident and calls upon the Government of India to conduct an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and take sincere efforts to stop the recurrence of such inhumane acts.”

According to police reports cited by PTI, three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters were killed and two Tripura residents sustained injuries in the clash.

Villagers noticed the group moving around the Padmabill area, near the India-Bangladesh border, around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

When challenged, the intruders attacked them with lethal weapons, injuring two locals.

As the news spread, a large group of villagers chased and caught three of the attackers, assaulting them while others managed to flee, officer in charge of Champahower police station, Dilip Debbarma, told PTI.

Police reached the spot and recovered three bodies lying in a pool of blood. The bodies were shifted to Khowai hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured villagers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Debbarma said the situation was under control, senior officials had visited the area, and an investigation was underway.

Bangladesh, in its statement, added, “The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. The Government of Bangladesh underscores that all individuals, irrespective of their nationality, are entitled to the full protection of their human rights, regardless of which side of the border they may inadvertently find themselves in.”

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, where incidents of cattle smuggling and illegal infiltration continue to be a challenge.