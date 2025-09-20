MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘India in its golden age’: Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee sets off meme storm

It is already breaking the internet with commentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President, the IT industry, and everything else in between

Our Web Desk Published 20.09.25, 02:19 PM

TTO graphics

Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ that introduced a jaw-dropping condition: petitions for H-1B visas will now need to be accompanied or supplemented with a fee of $100,000.

“The H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour,” Trump said in the proclamation.

Indian workers in the United States hold the most number of H-1B visas, which means the shockwaves have been felt most strongly in India.

Also Read

It is already breaking the internet. Social media platforms are filled with memes, with users turning a policy decision into a moment of online commentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump, the IT industry, and everything else in between.

Here are a few examples, sans comment.

